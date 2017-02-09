Trade Proposal: Raptors move Cory Joseph for…

Cory Joseph’s minutes have been cut recently. If he’s in the doghouse, the Raptors might as well move him for help in the front court.

As the Toronto Raptors edge closer to the NBA playoffs, the need for the squad to get tougher and harder to play against hasn’t diminished. I started this occasional series with a look at the Suns’ P.J. Tucker, and my interest in getting that guy on board remains high.

What if Raptors GM Masai Ujiri can’t make a deal with Phoenix? Is there someone else who might fit the bill? I’m glad you asked – I think there is.

Before I reveal the man behind the curtain, I should mention I’m not one for mega-deals. They are exceedingly rare in the NBA, and I don’t like this website to indulge in fantasy stuff. The deal I’m proposing sees Toronto’s backup point guard, Cory Joseph, being moved. That’s hardly earthshaking.

Trade Proposal

Raptors get PF Trevor Booker Nets get PG Cory Joseph & lesser of Raptors’ 2 first-rounders

Trevor Booker stands 6’8″, weighs 228 lbs., and is a 29-year-old power forward. He’s virtually the same size as Paul Millsap, though Millsap is twice the player.

Sometimes a change of scenery can be the tonic for a player’s improvement. This is Booker’s seventh season, and I’d formerly dismissed him as a ho-hum jack of all trades (or, in the immortal words of Bob McCown, “just a guy”). Trevor has become a starter this season, albeit on the league’s worst team, and he has blossomed.

Booker’s scoring is up, to 10 points Per Game [PG], which doesn’t excite me, but what does are his secondary numbers. He’s averaging 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals PG. I’ve also been impressed by his intensity; he’s a battler who appears to detest losing. That’s an attitude which can be positively contagious.

I’ve said before, and I’ll say again – I don’t like surrendering Cory Joseph. But if coach Dwane Casey has lost confidence in his defensive chops, then he’s dead weight. During the Raps’ most successful post-season run ever, that of last year, Kyle Lowry averaged 38. 3 minutes PG. That left less than 10 minutes for the backup point guards. While I’d feel a lot more comfortable if Delon Wright were fully healthy, he should be good to go by the post-season. Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet will likely continue to develop (we hope anyway).

Why Nets like the trade

The Nets are right where everyone knew they would be: in the NBA’s basement. They mortgaged their future a few years ago, and Boston, not Brooklyn, will be the beneficiary of the Nets’ wretchedness.

The Nets need young players. They have Boston’s first-rounder (#24?) this year, and none next. Brooklyn won’t be competitive for four years, and it could be more unless they add some talented kids.

CoJo is interesting, useful and on a team-friendly contract (as is Booker). Regardless, the Nets won’t do this trade without getting a pick from the Raptors.

Deadline Day decision

The trade works financially, and has little impact on either team, according to the ESPN Trade Machine. I think that’s accurate – for the regular season. The Raptors should do this deal based on their strong desire to make another deep playoff run.

Pascal Siakam is going to be an important contributor in two more years, Jared Sullinger barely plays, and Patrick Patterson’s knee renders him wholly unreliable. I’d rather start the post-season with Trevor Booker at the 4-spot than any of our current group, and I’d make this trade.

Would you, Rapture Nation? Comments please.

