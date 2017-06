By John Forlines III, JAForlines Global As if last year’s Brexit vote wasn’t enough to demonstrate the UK’s political unpredictability, Theresa May’s recent gambit to increase her parliamentary majority backfired in spectacular fashion. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party nearly overcame a lead measured at 25% less than two months before the election to spoil May’s victory. She…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below