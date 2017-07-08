TRAGIC VACATION American, 22, beaten to death on Greek island visit

An American on a Greek island vacation after graduating from college was beaten to death by a mob and eight people have been arrested in the case, police said.

Greek police said Saturday that the arrests in the beating death of Barkari Henderson, 22, of Austin, Texas, included six Serbian nationals.

Henderson suffered fatal head injuries in the beating early Friday on the island Zakinthos.

He was at a bar with friends. The bar’s location is a tourist section known for frequently rowdy behavior by young foreign tourists, the Associated Press reported.

Police detained the Serbians after viewing surveillance video, Agence France-Press reported Saturday.

A Greek barman, 34, and a 32-year-old British bouncer of Serbian origin were arrested Friday, AFP reported.

The fight may have broken out over a petty argument.

A police source said the argument involved someone setting their drink down on a table occupied by a different group, Kathimerini, an English-language Athens news outlet reported.

Outside the bar, a group of Serbian patrons allegedly attacked Henderson, threw him onto the road and started punching and kicking him, the paper reported.

Zakynthos Mayor Pavlos Kolokotsas told the outlet that municipal officials and local police officers just met about clamping down on alcohol-fueled brawls.

Henderson graduated in May from the University of Arizona with a degree in business administration, KOLD-TV reported.

”Our hearts and prayers are with his friends and family,” the president of the college Robert C. Robbins said. “I can only imagine the deep sense of loss they must be feeling at his untimely death. It is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin.”