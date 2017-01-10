Trail Blazers at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-26) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (16-23) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games for Tuesday, Jan. 10. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Portland Trail Blazers (16-23) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-26). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Northwest will carry the game in the Greater Portland area. Time Warner will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Portland enters play at 16-23 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder (23-16) by seven games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland lost its most recent game to the Detroit Pistons in overtime on Sunday, 125-124. The Trail Blazers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are a bad 6-15 away from the Moda Center this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 15-26 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (32-6) by a massive 18.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has won two in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 10-10 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: CSNW, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be getting 1.5 points from the visiting Trail Blazers. The associated moneylines for this game are Portland -125 and Los Angeles +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 222.5 points.

Take the Lakers getting points. Portland is a middling Western Conference team that is particularly lousy on the road. Being that the Trail Blazers had to stay an extra day in Detroit because of a game postponement, look for the Lakers to take advantage of this Western Conference foe that might be out of sorts.

