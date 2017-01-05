Train crushes rickshaw, kills 7 students in Pakistan

Police say a train has crushed two motorized rickshaws on an ungated crossing, killing seven schoolchildren in central Pakistan.

Police officer Javed Ahmed says the rickshaw drivers apparently misjudged the speed of the coming train due to heavy fog while attempting to cross the tracks early Friday morning near the town of Lodhran. The train was heading to Karachi from the eastern city of Lahore.

Ahmed says another five children aged 5 to 8 years and one rickshaw driver were critically injured.