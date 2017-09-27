Trapping opportunities available on MD Lower Shore

Trapping opportunities on the lower Eastern Shore are now available to the highest bidder. Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting bids for upcoming trapping seasons on public lands throughout the lower shore.

Interested trappers must pick up a bid packet at the Salisbury Regional Service Center or Wellington Wildlife Management Area in Princess Anne. Completed packets will be accepted at the Salisbury Regional Service Center until October 18. Trapping rights will be awarded the same day to the highest bidders.

There are 11 different public properties throughout the region available to trap: Janes Island State Park and Cedar Island, Deal Island, E. A. Vaughn, Isle of Wight, Johnson, Maryland Marine Properties, Pocomoke River, Pocomoke Sound, South Marsh Island, and Wellington Wildlife Management Areas.

Furbearers that can be legally trapped in Maryland include beaver, coyote, fox, weasel, muskrat, raccoon, skunk, and river otter. All trappers must have both a furbearer permit and certificate of trapper education.

More information is available from the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-543-8223 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.