Rehoboth Beach police, with the assistance of public works personnel, spent early Sunday evening trying to determine who dumped about 20 white plastic kitchen trash bags in the woods of Central Park. The trash bags, many stuffed with Grotto Pizza boxes, beer cartons and bottles, were discovered about 100 feet into the woods from the intersection of 3rd and Cookman Streets.

Police did remove some potential evidence before dumping the bags into a city trash truck.