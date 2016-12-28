Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Dontari Poe shine in primetime

On this episode of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast, Joshua Brisco breaks down the Chiefs’ Christmas night victory over the Denver Broncos.

Who woulda thunk it? Running the offense through Travis Kelce gave the Chiefs some of the most functional stretches of offense they’ve had all season. But Sunday’s offensive showing still isn’t enough to win in Foxborough. What do the Chiefs have to do to get to New England and get the W?

The offense was built on a fantastic pass-protection performance from the Chiefs’ offensive line, making Alex Smith’s life easier. Plus, a couple big Tyreek Hill plays on the ground gave the Chiefs the extra spark they needed.

Defensively, Terrance Mitchell and Chris Jones continue to shine in absolutely unexpected ways – performing at league-best levels since they’ve gotten starting jobs.

By the way, the Broncos are not going to throw the Raiders game to spite the Chiefs after Dontari Poe’s touchdown pass further embarrassed them on national television. And yes, the Bloated Tebow certainly was an extra flourish on a fun night spent eliminating the Denver Broncos from the playoffs, but if you’re a Chiefs fan, you have no reason to be a Scrooge.

Also, have I been inconsistent in my Chiefs analysis? I try to defend myself.

All that and much more on this episode of Roughing the Kicker.

