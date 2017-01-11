Treasury Yields Decline On Trump Comments

Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as details about President-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal policy proposals weren’t forthcoming at the President-elect’s first news conference since the election. Instead, Trump addressed recent allegations that his campaign staff had been in contact with the Russian government, and that Russia’s spy agencies had compromising information on the president-elect. A Trump lawyer also focused on how Trump would handle several conflicts of interest related to his business holdings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note [s:TMUBMUSD10Y] fell two basis points to 3.658%, while the two-year yield [s:TMUBMUSD02Y] fell 1.4 basis point to 1.179%. The 30-year yield [s:TMUBMUSD30Y] fell two basis points to 2.948%.

