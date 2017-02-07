Trent Williams Named To Pro Football Focus' Top 101 Players List For 2016

No surprise here.

Once again during the 2016 season, Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams proved that he is one of the best football players in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus named the Redskins’ Pro Bowl left tackle as one of the best 101 players of the 2016 season – coming in at No. 17 on their annual list.

Williams finished the 2016 campaign with a Pro Football Focus Grade of 92.8. Williams is the fourth highest ranked offensive lineman, but the highest rated tackle.

“This season, we were reminded that Trent Williams has the potential to be the best left tackle in the game, but it was the first time we have seen him realize that potential since the 2013 season,” ProFootballFocus wrote. “Even this year, we were robbed of four games of that level of play due to his suspension, but in 12 games, Williams was a dominant force as a run blocker, even kicking inside to guard mid-game at one point and still moving bodies at the point of attack like he was playing against high school kids.”

Pro Football Focus marked William’s best performance in the week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with an 85.5 grade. Williams also joins Tom Brady as the only two players to make the top 25 list while playing in 12 or fewer games.

William’s play allowed Kirk Cousins and the rest of the Redskins offense go on to have a record-setting year.