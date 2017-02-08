Tress Way Presents Redskins Championship Ball To His High School

Punter Tress Way recently had the unique opportunity of presenting a commemorative Redskins football to his high school’s football team, the Tula Union Redskins.

Union defeated Norman North 57-43 in December to win the Class 6A-1 title game for its ninth Oklahoma state title and first since 2011. Norman North had gone unbeaten and ranked No. 1 during the season, and even defeated Union earlier in the year, but Way’s alma mater had the last laugh.

Because the team is named the Redskins – a name that seemed like destiny now that Way is Washington’s punter – the team issued the high school a commemorative football. Way had the chance to present it and pose for a photo next to the championship trophy.

Way was a standout with Union in high school, where he both punted and kicked. He converted all 42 extra point attempts and hit 14-of-19 field goal attempts, the longest a 47-yarder. He also averaged 38.4 yards on 26 punt attempts and was named to The Oklahoman and Tulsa World all-state teams.