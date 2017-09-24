Tress Way's Pregame Playlist

Before a football game begins, players need to be in the right head space. The best way to achieve that is through music, putting on headphones during pregame warm-ups and finding the best mood for battle.

With that in mind, here’s 10 songs that punter Tress Way plays to get in the zone.

“The lyrics are incredible in country music,” Way says. “I can relate to a lot of country music. The songs about a girl, I like to think they’re about my wife, and it’s just relaxing. I don’t get hyped up before games. I just listen to whatever I want to enjoy the day.”

Toby Keith — Aint No Thing

Kenny Chesney — Anything But Mine

Eric Church — Holdin’ My Own

Hank Williams Jr. — Outlaw Women

Kenny Chesney — When I See This Bar

Kenny Chesney — Don’t it

Alan Jackson — Livin’ On Love

Luke Combs — This One’s For You

Cody Jinx — The Same

John Pardi — What I Can’t Put Down

You can listen to these songs of his playlist below: