Tress Way's Pregame Playlist

Before a football game begins, players need to be in the right head space. The best way to achieve that is through music, putting on headphones during pregame warm-ups and finding the best mood for battle.
With that in mind, here’s 10 songs that punter Tress Way plays to get in the zone.
“The lyrics are incredible in country music,” Way says. “I can relate to a lot of country music. The songs about a girl, I like to think they’re about my wife, and it’s just relaxing. I don’t get hyped up before games. I just listen to whatever I want to enjoy the day.”
Toby Keith — Aint No Thing
Kenny Chesney — Anything But Mine
Eric Church — Holdin’ My Own
Hank Williams Jr. — Outlaw Women
Kenny Chesney — When I See This Bar
Kenny Chesney — Don’t it
Alan Jackson — Livin’ On Love
Luke Combs — This One’s For You
Cody Jinx — The Same
John Pardi — What I Can’t Put Down
You can listen to these songs of his playlist below: