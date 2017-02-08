“Tribe Report: Tribe Fest” Debuts Friday at 5pm on STO

Tune in to SportsTime Ohio Friday, February 10th at 5pm for the premiere of Tribe Report: Tribe Fest. The show will also replay Sunday, Feb. 12th at 7pm.

Shot at Indians’ Tribe Fest on January 28th at InterContinental Hotel downtown Cleveland, this special two-hour edition of Tribe Report highlights the event and features interviews with the many Indians players and leaders in attendance.

Hosts Jensen Lewis & Andre Knott talk to relievers Cody Allen and Andrew Miller; catcher Roberto Perez; All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor; and outfielders Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer.

Viewers will also hear from Indians manager Terry Francona, President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and Indians Chairman & CEO Paul Dolan.

Click for sneak peeks!

That and more Friday at 5pm on SportsTime Ohio. Once again, the show will replay Sunday, Feb. 12th at 7pm. Check local listing for additional replays.

Also check your local listing for replays of Tribe Report: Indians Town Hall Meeting. This unique 60-minute show was taped in front of a live studio audience, and host Matt Underwood sat down with Francisco Lindor, Cody Allen, Carlos Carrasco, and Andrew Miller. You won’t want to miss those four playing a game of “Indians Illustrated”, their version of Pictionary. Click for clip!