Triplett shoots 62 in US Senior Open to tie major record (Jun 29, 2017)

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) Kirk Triplett shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open to match the lowest round in a PGA Tour Champions major.

Loren Roberts is the only other player to shoot a 62 in the tournament, setting the record in 2006 at Prairie Dunes in Kansas.

Triplett started on No. 10 on the 6,815-yard Salem Country Club course and played his first nine holes in 4 under. After making the turn, he birdied two of the first three holes, and then holed out a 9-iron from 120 yards to eagle the 341-yard, par-4 fourth hole.

He closed with five pars for a one-stroke lead over Olin Browne, who left himself short on a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

”Even though there are some red numbers on the board, if you messed up on the wrong side, you were cooked,” said Browne, the 2011 Senior Open champion. ”The greens were receptive and the wind was down. So the ball was going where we started it. But if you didn’t hit good shots, you were going to pay the price.”

Doug Garwood was another stroke back at 64. Paul Goydos, who made the turn at 5 under to take an early lead but bogeyed his final hole, was at 65 along with Tom Lehman, Kenny Perry, Jerry Smith, Barry Lane and Duffy Waldorf.

Ten players have shot 62 in major tournaments on the Champions Tour, including Browne in the 2012 Senior Players Championship.

Goydos and Browne each shot 30 on the back nine.

”Thirty is usually a six- or seven-hole score for me this year,” said Goydos, who shot 59 in 2010 in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour. ”You’re going to think about the last hole for a few minutes. … It might put a little taint on my sandwich, yeah, but that’s the mentality of who we are.”

Smith birdied the first hole but followed that with a pair of bogeys that got him off to a bad start.

”I just had to settle down,” Smith said. ”I think I’ve been getting a little too emotional at times when things aren’t going my way in tournaments. … My caddie actually told me before we started this tournament to not let things get to you.”