Tropical Storm Dora was strengthening quickly off Mexico’s Pacific coast and forecasters said it could become a hurricane on Monday, bringing heavy rains without making a direct hit on land.

Dora was centered about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving toward the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and forecasters said it could reach hurricane force while moving roughly parallel to the coast and then curving toward the west.

The hurricane center said that Dora is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of rain to coastal areas of Guerrero and Michoacan states through Monday.