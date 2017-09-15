With its winds strengthening, Tropical Storm Jose is expected to become a hurricane again this weekend, producing possible life-threatening rip current conditions along the United States East Coast.

Portions of the coastal U.S. stretching from North Carolina all the way up to New England are on the outskirts of the storm’s five-day cone of probability, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Currently, Jose, which was downgraded to a tropical storm late Thursday morning, has sustained winds near 70 mph. Forecasters said they expect it to re-strengthen to a hurricane later in the day, which is also when observers expect to have a better idea of a probable track for the storm.

Jose formed shortly before Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the northern Caribbean islands. It passed north of the islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. Swells created by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and Puerto Rico.

According to the Saffic-Simpson scale, a Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds measuring 74 mph to 95 mph.

Elsewhere, a new tropical depression formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said the depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later on Friday or on Saturday.

