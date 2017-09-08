Troy Gentry, 50, dies in New Jersey helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey Friday, Fox News has confirmed.

The singer was 50.

A rep for the group made the announcement on Facebook:

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford hours confirmed Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is also housed at the airport. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

A Montgomery Gentry concert planned for Friday at the airport was canceled an hour after the crash, according to FOX 8.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford hours before Montgomery Gentry

According to a previous report, Gentry and the group have performed together since the 1990s and officially formed Montgomery Gentry in 1999. The duo is best known for their singles “My Town,” “Daddy Won’t Sell The Farm” and “Gone.”