Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dead: Celebrities react

Beloved country singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry was killed Friday in a helicopter crash in New Jersey just before the band was due to perform at a resort.

The Kentucky native was 50.

Gentry and his bandmate Eddie Montgomery made a lasting impact in country music history, achieving success with five No.1 hits. The band was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

