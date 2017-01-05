Anaheim Ducks Prospect Troy Terry scored three times in the shoot-out to send the United States to its fifth World Juniors Final appearance.

The Anaheim Ducks drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft. Since then, he has been playing for the Denver Pioneers, now a sophomore.

Troy Terry has proved that he has a thing for coming up clutch on for the U20 United States national team, at the World Juniors in Toronto.

The 19-year-old has six points (3G, 3A) in six games and is among the best in shooting percentage with a 30% conversion rate (3 goals on 10 shots).

Give credit to the Ducks for finding gems in the later rounds.

Case in point, Ondrej Kase was selected in the 7th round while Josh Manson in the 6th.

Terry is being dubbed as an “American Hero” for his effort in the semi-final versus Russia.

The last time this title was handed out was when TJ Oshie dazzled the world with his shoot-out excellency during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Quite ironic that both players accomplished this feat on the international stage versus Russia.

It might work in favor of the Anaheim Ducks if Terry shapes his game after a guy like Oshie. What worked against him in the eyes of scout was his lack of size for his position.

Good news is that he still has time to grow and max out his frame.

As of right now though, he has to focus on the task that’s in front of him: win gold versus Canada Thursday night at 4:30 P.M. Pacific. The future of United States hockey is in good hands.

