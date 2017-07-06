Trucker charged in US crash that killed 2 Italians, driver

A truck driver has been charged with killing two Italian tourists and their charter bus driver in a 2015 crash in Pennsylvania.

Fifty-seven-year-old Franklin Wyatt was arraigned Wednesday on 34 charges, including three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The tractor-trailer driver said in 2015 that a medical condition caused him to black out before the crash that killed tourists Marco Fornasetti and Rino Guerra, along with bus driver Alfredo Telemaco. Fornasetti had been on his honeymoon. The bus driver was from New York City.

Wyatt had been screened by the trucking company and had a medical certificate allowing him to drive commercially.

Online court records show Wyatt has been jailed in Monroe County unable to post $150,000 cash bail. He’s applied for a public defender.

His preliminary hearing is July 19.