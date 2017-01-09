Trumbo, Orioles could find common ground

Whether Trumbo’s reported offer from Baltimore is still on the table isn’t necessarily important. (Remember all the talk of the on-and-off contract offer for Chris Davis?)

It takes just one phone call for things to heat back up and the further along winter gets, perhaps the better the O’s chances are at enticing the slugger to come back and hit at Camden Yards.

After all, this is the time of the year Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette likes to make moves. The O’s have not done much in recent years until the calendar flip, and they’ve made some big additions in January and February. (Nelson Cruz, anyone?)

The point is, Duquette isn’t afraid of a Spring Training press conference. And there wouldn’t be any worries about Trumbo coming in late and fitting into a clubhouse with which he mashed 47 home runs last season.

Retaining Trumbo, who will be 31 later this month, would be huge for the Orioles’ lineup. With Smith’s addition, Trumbo could see some more time at designated hitter and his bat, along with Davis’, gives the Orioles a threatening power combo. Between the two of them, they hit 85 homers with 192 RBIs in 2016.

Is it a sure thing that Trumbo ends up back in the black and orange? No. But it’s certainly still a possibility and one that would make the 2017 Orioles club much stronger.

Duquette said during Friday’s conference call that the O’s are also still looking to add outfield and pitching depth, though those areas may not be addressed for quite some time.