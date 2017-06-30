Hollywood stars couldn’t help but insert themselves into the feud between President Trump and the hosts of “Morning Joe.”

The morning show hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, said Friday Trump’s tweet about their December meeting shows his “unhealthy obsession” with their program. They said his behavior doesn’t help his mental health or the country.

Trump had tweeted Thursday that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when he saw them at Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Hollywood stars immediately took to Twitter to defend the “Morning Joe” hosts and to slam Trump.

You are a national embarrassment. It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

babyman @realDonaldTrump its not just joe and mika – the world hates u – and jail awaits u – and u suck at being human — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 29, 2017

Besides possible obstruction of justice & treason, we have a childish mentally unstable bully in the WH. We have 25th Amend. for a reason. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 29, 2017

You are the President of the USA and yet you gossip like a mean kid. https://t.co/bCs4FQL8YG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 29, 2017

What was said this morning about @morningmika & @JoeNBC by the President of the United States is disgusting, disgraceful & beyond the pale — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2017

Like every woman you’ve married hasn’t had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

My faith in this country forces me to believe that even most of @realDonaldTrump‘s supporters think his tweets this morning are in bad taste — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 29, 2017

REAL HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: accuse your co-star of a face lift. It’s such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!! https://t.co/BH2SlB3tzU — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 29, 2017

John Legend tweeted, “America elected a very s—-y person to be President.”

Stephen King said, “The president is a hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish a–hat. And it hurts to say that.”