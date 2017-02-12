President Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday that the White House is “considering and pursuing all options” to impose an immigration travel ban, now that Trump’s executive order on the issue has been halted in federal court.

Miller, an immigration hawk, told “Fox News Sunday” that new executive orders to protect Americans from “hostile” intruders are under consideration, as are potential legal challenges.

“We are contemplating new and additional actions … to ensure our immigration system is not vehicles for terrorists,” said Miller, who was instrumental in crafting former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ policies on illegal immigration. (Sessions is now the U.S. attorney general.)

A federal appeals court recently halted Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order to temporarily ban travel from seven mostly Muslim nations. And the Trump administration’s attempt last week to have the ban lifted was denied.

Miller on Sunday argued the appeal court has overstepped its authority, reasserting the president’s powers and expressing confidence that Trump will prevail in his promise to stop radical Islamic terrorists from entering the United States.

“The three judges made a broad, over-reaching statement,” Miller said. “The president’s powers here are beyond question. … Something good is going to come out of this. The powers of the president will be confirmed.”

In response to assertions that the executive orders were rushed and poorly vetted, Miller argued they were drafted by “congressional experts” and reviewed by lawyers and top federal agency officials.

He also argued that the three executive orders on immigration signed last month essentially remain in effect and that they have already “profoundly improved our national security.”

Miller also said that Assistant to the President Steve Bannon, who is considered a driving force behind Trump’s immigration policies, had “no role” in the so-called roll out of the executive orders, which immediately created problems for travelers, including those with green cards, arriving at U.S. airports.