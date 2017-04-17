Trump adviser visits Pakistan after massive airstrike

U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has met with Pakistani officials on his first visit to the South Asian country since the United States dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on neighboring Afghanistan.

H.R. McMaster arrived in Islamabad on Monday after holding talks in Afghanistan on efforts to combat the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s Afghan affiliate, which was the target of Thursday’s massive bombing.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it remains committed to working for peace and reconciliation in neighboring Afghanistan, and that Pakistani officials had discussed efforts to secure the border. McMaster met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other senior officials.

The U.S. dropped the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, on an Islamic State tunnel complex carved in the mountains, killing 94 militants.