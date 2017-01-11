Trump, allies blast reports on supposed info held by Russia

President-elect Donald Trump and his allies on Wednesday publicly blasted reports that the Russians may have compromising information about him, at his first press conference since winning the election.

Calling the claims “nonsense,” he questioned whether the intelligence community leaked it. He said it would be a “tremendous blot on their record” if they did. He said the reports should have never been written, while praising others in the media for their restraint.

“I’ve just gone up a notch as to what I think of you,” he said.

He spoke after incoming press secretary Sean Spicer also blasted the reports.

“It’s frankly outrageous and highly irresponsible for a left-wing blog … to drop highly salacious and flat-out false information on the Internet just days before he takes the oath of office,” he said, referring to BuzzFeed. “… The fact that BuzzFeed and CNN made the decision to run with this unsubstantiated claim is a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks.”

The press conference comes at a busy – and tumultuous – time for the president-elect’s transition team. At the same time Trump is finalizing his Cabinet nominations and trying to get them confirmed and in place for the start of his administration, he continues to grapple with reports about Russian interference during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He was briefed last week on intelligence community findings about Russian hacking and other meddling during the campaign that allegedly included the breach and leak of emails from Democratic official accounts. But the story took a salacious turn overnight when it was reported that Trump and President Obama also were briefed on an unverified report Russia had compromising personal and financial information on him.

Both Moscow and the Trump team have vehemently denied the allegations. Trump, further, turned fire on the intelligence community Wednesday morning and blamed them for leaking the details.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to `leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?” he tweeted.