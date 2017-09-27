Trump, an uneven ally for GOP, tests his influence on taxes

When President Donald Trump announced plans to travel to Indiana Wednesday to sell a Republican-backed tax overhaul, party leaders cheered his engagement on the high-stakes issue.

But when the White House said Trump would be traveling on Air Force One with Indiana’s Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly — a top target for Republicans in next year’s midterm elections — the hopes turned to head-smacking disbelief.

The episode underscores the extent to which Trump has been an uneven — or at best, unpredictable — ally for his party.

Most concerning for some Republicans: Trump has been largely ineffective as a salesman for their policy agenda. He faces his last chance to reverse that trend this year as Republicans push a multitrillion-dollar plan that would cut taxes for corporations and, potentially, for individuals.