Trump Appoints Son-in-law Kushner Senior White House Adviser: Reports

President-elect Donald Trump appointed son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser late Monday. Amid speculation that he would be named to the post, media reports said Kushner planned to step down from executive positions and divest substantial assets. Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, will step down as CEO of Kushner Cos. and divest interests in 666 Fifth Avenue as well as other assets with proceeds going into trust, according to Politico. The move is expected to comply with federal ethics statutes. “Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” Kushner’s lawyer told NBC News in a statement. Ivanka Trump, who is not currently slated for a White House position, is also expected to resign from positions she holds within the Trump Organization and divest assets.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.