Trump approves updated travel restrictions on 8 countries

President Trump on Sunday signed off on updated travel restrictions that would limit entry for people coming to the U.S. from eight countries, as the existing travel ban is set to expire.

The new travel restrictions, set to take effect Oct. 18, will affect citizens of North Korea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

The president’s travel ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sunday, 90 days after it went into effect.

