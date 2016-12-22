Trump asks Boeing to price-out 'comparable' F-18 Super Hornet to Lockheed's F-35

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that based on the “tremendous” cost overruns of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program, he asked the aerospace giant’s competitor, Boeing, to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet.

Trump did not go into specific details about his Boeing inquiry, but it does appear to show his willingness to pit two major competitors for lucrative government contracts against each other on a public platform.

His tweet sent shares of Lockheed down 1.9 percent in after-hours trading while Boeing shares rose 0.7 percent.

Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

When reached by FoxNews.com, a Lockheed spokeswoman did not comment on the tweet. A spokesman from Boeing did not have an immediate comment.

Trump met with CEOs from both companies Wednesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. He has been a vocal critic about the cost of Boeing’s work on two new Air Force One plans and Lockheed’s contract for F-35 fighter jets.

Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs of the projects with the president-elect.

This is, however, not the first time a tweet from the president-elect affected shares in Lockheed.

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that making F-35 fighter planes is too costly and that he will cut “billions” in costs for military purchases.

The F-35 program made up 20 percent of Lockheed’s total 2015 revenue of $46.1 billion. And U.S. government orders made up 78 percent of its revenue last year. The F-35 program directly or indirectly supports more than 146,000 U.S. jobs, according to the company’s website.

Lockheed said at the time that it has worked to lower the price of the F-35 by more than 60 percent and said it expects the aircraft to cost $85 million in 2019 and 2020.

