President Donald Trump is set to make his second foreign trip as president next week. Trump will visit Poland before attending the two-day G-20 Summit in Germany on July 7. The following week, he’ll visit France for Bastille Day.

Here’s what you should know about the president’s planned events.

Poland

Trump will depart for Poland on July 5, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told reporters on Thursday. The president will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, he said.

Trump and Duda “will discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, deepening an alliance based on shared values and common interests,” the White House said in a statement earlier this month.

Trump will also attend a summit in Warsaw devoted to the Three Seas Initiative, which will be held July 6 to July 7. The initiative’s focused on expanding and modernizing energy and infrastructure ties in a region of Central Europe from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Adriatic and Black seas in the south. The countries of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia are all part of the initiative.

The president is also expected to meet with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, according to McMaster. The president will deliver a speech at a memorial to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising in Krasinski Square and “will praise Polish courage throughout history’s darkest hour.”

During the Warsaw Uprising — the largest act of resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II — insurgents and civilians fought the Germans for more than two months. The revolt was brutally crushed and resulted in the death of more than 200,000 Poles and the city’s destruction.

Germany

Trump will attend the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit in Hamburg, Germany, which is set to take place July 7 to July 8. The G-20 is made up of 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States – plus the European Union.

Trump will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, McMaster said. He and economic adviser Gary Cohn would not say whether the president intends to address accusations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying the agenda is “not finalized” for this or for any other meeting.

Trump also plans to meet with the leaders of several other countries — among them, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

G-20 leaders will hear the Hamburg Philharmonic State Orchestra perform the evening of July 7 at Elbphilharmonie, a Hamburg concert hall which opened earlier this year, according to the G-20’s website.

France

Accepting an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump will visit France on July 14 to celebrate Bastille Day, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The French national holiday commemorates when the Bastille, a fortress and prison, was stormed on July 14, 1789. The event marked a turning point in the French Revolution.

The occasion will also be used to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, Macron’s office said. American soldiers will walk alongside French soldiers during the traditional Bastille Day military parade down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.

During Trump’s visit, the two presidents are also expected to “further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries,” along with discussing other issues, The White House said.

Macron invited Trump to visit when they met for the first time at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, in late May and famously shared a white-knuckled handshake. Macron extended the invitation again on Tuesday when he and Trump spoke via telephone.

