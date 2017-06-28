President Donald Trump is attacking The Washington Post and Amazon on Twitter, arguing that the online retailer was not paying “internet taxes.”

Continue Reading Below

Trump stated on Twitter Wednesday: “The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!”

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by “internet taxes.” The White House declined to answer questions about the president’s statement.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post in 2013. He made the purchase as an individual and Amazon.com Inc. was not involved.

Amazon.com collects state sales taxes in all 45 states with a sales tax and the District of Columbia, according to its website.