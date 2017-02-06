Trump congratulates Patriots on Super Bowl 51 victory

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to congratulate the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Bellichick on the Super Bowl 51 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

The Patriots stormed back from 25 points down to beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl’s first ever overtime. New England scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Brady is the first NFL quarterback to win five Super Bowl rings and the first to win four Super Bowl MVPs. Brady also threw 62 times, setting a record for the most passing attempts in Super Bowl history.

TRUMP PICKS PATRIOTS TO WIN SUPER BOWL

“You know, we all brought each other back,” Brady said. “We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them.”

Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly in an exclusive interview that the Patriots would win by eight points. Trump also has a reported friendship with Brady and Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft.

“I like [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft, I like Coach Belichick, and Tom Brady’s my friend,” said Trump, who later added, “Tom’s a winner.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.