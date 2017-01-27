President Donald Trump defended his forthcoming executive orders suspending the United States’ refugee program for 120 days and halting the issuing of visas to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying, “We can’t take any chances.”

“Right now, the FBI has over 1,000 [terrorism] investigations going on … and these are people that we let in,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an exclusive cable interview from the White House Thursday. “We don’t need this. Some people have come in with evil intentions. Most haven’t, I guess, but we can’t take chances.”

The executive order, which Trump could sign as early as Saturday, would prohibit citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen from obtaining U.S. visas for at least 30 days.

“We’ve taken in tens of thousands of people. We know nothing about them. They can say they vet them. They didn’t vet them. They have no papers. How can you vet somebody when you don’t know anything about them and they have no papers?” Trump asked.

Trump also defended his executive order to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a key promise of his presidential campaign.