Trump deposed in lawsuit against celebrity chef

WASHINGTON –  President-elect Donald Trump gave a videotaped deposition Thursday stemming from a lawsuit he filed after a celebrity chef backed out of plans to open at a restaurant at one of his hotels.

Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten says the deposition lasted about an hour and was “routine.”

It’s rare for a president or president-elect to be deposed. It happened most recently to Bill Clinton in 1998 during the Paula Jones sexual harassment suit.

Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Ulysses Grant are the only other sitting presidents to face a deposition.

Trump sued Jose Andres after the chef cancelled plans to open a Spanish-themed restaurant at a new Washington hotel after Trump’s inflammatory comments about Mexicans during the campaign.

