President Trump, after a weekend of introductory meetings and perfunctory duties marking the transfer of power, gets down to business Monday for his first full ‘work day’ in the White House – planning to sign a set of yet-to-be-announced executive orders and pencil in some outreach with congressional leaders.

Trump has said he considers Monday his first real day in office. Though the president signed an executive order late Friday aimed at easing enforcement of ObamaCare regulations, he is expected to follow that up with additional actions later Monday morning.

Bracketing those actions are a host of meetings at the White House, including a listening session with business leaders, another one with union leaders and later a reception with congressional leaders from both parties.

He’ll also hold his first meeting as president with the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

“Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security,” Trump tweeted early Monday. “Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.”

The busy agenda and focus on policy issues could help the Trump administration reset after a weekend of warring with the media over their reporting on inaugural crowd sizes and other issues. Both Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer excoriated the media on Saturday for allegedly underplaying the turnout – though Spicer went on to make his own questionable claims touting Friday’s attendance, despite available statistics and aerial photography making clear attendance at then-President Obama’s 2009 inauguration was higher.

Trump delivered a more unifying message Sunday and sought to reassure Americans he was up to the daunting task ahead.

Speaking in the White House East Room during a swearing-in ceremony for top aides, the president warned his staff of the challenges ahead but declared he believed they were ready.

“This is not about party, this is not about ideology. This is about country, our country. It’s about serving the American people,” he said.

Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accepted an invitation to visit the White House in early February. The prime minister said he is hoping to forge a “common vision” with the newly inaugurated U.S. president that could include expanded settlement construction and a tougher policy toward Iran.

Trump also announced that he’s set up meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We’re going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA,” he said of his meeting with Pena Nieto. Mexico is part of the free trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada. Trump said he also will discuss immigration and security at the border. He has promised to build a wall along the length of the southern border and insisted that Mexico will pay for it.

His chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said on “Fox News Sunday” the president would spend his first full week in office undoing some of Obama’s agenda and planned to sign executive orders on immigration and trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.