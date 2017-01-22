Trump greets FBI Director Comey at White House reception

President Donald Trump shook hands with FBI Director James Comey Sunday afternoon during a reception for law enforcement officials and first responders.

Trump joked that Comey had “become more famous than me” as he greeted the nation’s top law enforcement official. Comey also shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence.

Some Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, blamed Comey for Clinton’s defeat in last year’s presidential election after he publicly announced a new development in the investigation into the former secretary of state’s private email server days before the vote. Comey later said the new evidence did not change the bureau’s decision not to pursue charges against the Democratic nominee.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department Inspector General opened an investigation into Comey’s handling of the email case.

Trump briefly addressed law enforcment officers and other agency heads who helped with Friday’s inauguration festivities. The president said his swearing-in was “such a success and such a safety success and we want to thank you all.”