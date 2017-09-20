President Trump on Wednesday hit back at Hillary Clinton for criticizing him over his tough talk at the United Nations aimed at stopping North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear arsenal.

In an early morning tweet, Trump seemed to put the blame on Clinton for the current standoff with Pyongyang.

“After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes,” Trump tweeted.

The president was responding to remarks Tuesday night by Clinton on CBS’s “The Late Show” about his speech earlier in the day before the U.N. General Assembly.

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” said Clinton, secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 before running as the Democratic presidential nominee last year.

CLINTON SLAMS TRUMP, PUTIN

Trump on Tuesday threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” and called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man.”

“What I hoped the president would have said,” Clinton continued, “was something along the lines of, you know, we view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region, and even to our country. We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jong Un.

“And not call him ‘Rocket Man,’ the old Elton John song, but to say, clearly, we will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves,” she said.

Clinton was on the late-night show as part of what critics have called her “blame game” book tour for “What Happened,” her account of her loss to Trump last November. In the interview, she also claimed her gender bothered Russia’s Vladimir Putin and made him “agitated.”

