President Trump on Thursday struck back at Sen. Richard Blumenthal a day after the Connecticut Democrat leaked alleged details of a conversation he had with Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Blumenthal on Wednesday told reporters that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said previous comments made by Trump about a federal judge were “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

“Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” Trump tweeted.

The supposed comments from Gorsuch to Blumenthal came in response to Trump’s tweet calling a federal judge a “so-called judge.” That judge had suspended Trump’s immigration restriction executive order. A source on the president’s Supreme Court nomination team told Fox News that Gorsuch had indeed made the remark during his meeting with Blumenthal.

But Trump latched on to Blumenthal’s history of embellishment to bolster his case that the Senate Judiciary Committee member had misrepresented Gorsuch’s remarks.

Blumenthal had for years boasted of having “served in Vietnam,” but had in actuality received five deferments, from 1965-1970, before he joined the Marine Reserve, The New York Times reported in 2010 when Blumenthal first ran for Senate. Blumenthal’s position in the Marine Reserve sent him to Washington state – thousands of miles from Asia – where he focused on local tasks, such as organizing a Toys for Tots drive.

“We have learned something important since the days that I served in Vietnam,” Blumenthal told a group of veterans in 2008, according to The Times.

Blumenthal told The Times he had misspoken, saying his “intention has always been to be completely clear and accurate and straightforward, out of respect to the veterans who served in Vietnam.”