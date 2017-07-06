President Trump on Thursday called on ‘all nations’ to confront North Korea two days after the rogue country test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Trump did not give specific details about what a confrontation would look like. He took a shot at former President Obama, saying he doesn’t “draw red lines.”

“We’ll just take a look at what happens,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Poland’s President Duda in Warsaw. “It’s a shame that they are behaving this way. Something has to happen.”

Trump arrived in Warsaw late Wednesday for a 16-hour visit that includes a keynote address to the Poles from Krasinski Square, site of a monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis. Scores of people who lined darkened roads waved American and Polish flags and recorded video of Trump’s motorcade as it sped him and his wife, Melania, to their hotel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

