Trump lawyer discusses Russia investigation at DC restaurant

White House attorney Ty Cobb was allegedly caught spilling the beans about the Russia investigation to some of his colleagues at a popular Washington steakhouse, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Cobb, within earshot of a New York Times reporter, was heard talking openly with John Dowd, another Washington lawyer, about some of the inner tension surrounding the case.

Cobb also mentioned a colleague whom he blamed for “some of these earlier (media) leaks,” and who he said “tried to push Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser) out.”

On a roll, Dowd also took a swipe at White House lawyer Don McGahn, accusing him of keeping “a couple of documents locked in a safe.”

Trump’s legal team has been at odds over how much to cooperate with the special counsel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

“The White House counsel’s office is being very conservative with this stuff,” Cobb reportedly told Dowd at BLT Steak in D.C. “Our view is we’re not hiding anything.”

BLT Steak is close to the White House. It’s also next door to the Washington bureau of The New York Times.

Dowd represents Trump but doesn’t work in the White House. Cobb is a White House employee.