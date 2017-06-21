Hours after Republican Karen Handel prevailed in the closely watched Georgia congressional runoff, President Trump on Wednesday morning said the Democrats’ prolonged losing streak in special House elections is due to the party’s “obstruction” of his agenda.

“Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare, Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn’t work!” Trump tweeted.

Handel’s handy victory over Jon Ossoff follows GOP special election wins in Kansas, Montana and South Carolina races. Democrats did hold on to a seat in California earlier this month.

Trump’s ambitious plans have been largely stalled by Democratic opposition in Congress – but judicial reprimands and Republican infighting have also dealt Trump blows as he tries to overhaul health care, cut taxes and implement a contentious travel ban.

As he’s faced pushback from more conservative members within his own party on some legislation – particularly health care – Trump has begun to court Democratic votes, which, to this point, have been elusive.

With a “resist” message, Democrats sought to make the recent special elections a referendum on Trump’s unpopular first several months in office — but that strategy appears to have backfired.

“Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and 0!” Trump tweeted late Tuesday. “All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0.”