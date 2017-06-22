Trump Nominates Woody Johnson, Jamie McCourt As U.S. Ambassadors

President Donald Trump looked to the world of sports ownership to select a pair of ambassadorships Thursday, nominating New York Jets owner Woody Johnson to be America’s envoy to the U.K., and former Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Jamie McCourt as ambassador to Belgium. Both have been major Republican donors, and Johnson is a longtime friend of Trump’s. Johnson has owned the Jets since 2000, and served more than 30 years as chairman and CEO of private asset-management firm The Johnson Group in New York. McCourt co-owned the Dodgers with her husband, Frank, until a bitter divorce forced the sale of the team in 2011. She also served as the team’s CEO, and is a prominent Southern California attorney and investor.

