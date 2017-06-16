Trump on alleged Russian collusion: No proof

President Trump’s frustration with months of inquiries into his campaign’s alleged connection to Russian officials boiled over on Twitter – again – on Friday morning, with Trump writing that none of the myriad congressional, federal or special probes had shown any wrongdoing on his part.

“After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

Though Trump is reportedly being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice for his firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey, the president has never been publicly or credibly linked to the Kremlin, which the intelligence community said meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has grown increasingly infuriated by the slow drip of allegations – most of which have emerged as anonymous leaks and without proof – prompting a Thursday mini-tweet storm to harangue those involved with the probe for “the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history.”

Trump’s apparent allegation-exhaustion also comes just two days after a gunman who was obsessed with posting anti-Trump rhetoric opened fire on GOP legislators at a baseball practice, critically wounding Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

The tweet also comes the same week Mueller’s probe was reported to have expanded to Trump son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to refute allegations made against him to a congressional committee in a high-stakes televised hearing.