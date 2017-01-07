24.8 F
Trump picks former Sen. Coats to be national intelligence director

By FOX News -
8

 

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he’ll nominate retired Republican Sen. Dan Coats as national intelligence director — a post that oversees the entire U.S. intelligence community and each morning delivers the top-secret President’s Daily Brief.

The Indiana lawmaker served on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and was a member of the chamber’s Armed Services Committee.

“He will provide unwavering leadership that the entire intelligence community can respect, and will spearhead my administration’s ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm,” said Trump, a Republican.

The announcement comes amid a rift between the incoming president and the so-called U.S. intelligence community, which includes the CIA, FBI and the Office of the Director on National Intelligence.

Trump has been wary of announcements by such agencies that Russia tried to influence the outcome of his White House race with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by stealing sensitive email, then leaking them.

Trump and his supporters have suggested the reports come with insufficient evidence and attempt to delegitimize his upset win over Clinton.

Trump’s announcement came one day after release of a declassified government report on Russian efforts to influence the presidential election. The report predicts Russia isn’t done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

The report also explicitly ties Russian President Vladimir Putin to the meddling and says Russia had a “clear preference” for Trump over Clinton.

Coats will await Senate confirmation to head the office, which was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to improve coordination among U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies. Coats, if confirmed, would be at the center of the intelligence community that Trump has publicly challenged, to then extent Trump has said doesn’t read every day the intelligence brief submitted to him.

“If confirmed, I will ensure our national security decision-makers have every piece of information they need to protect the American people from the threats facing our nation,” Coat said. “There is no higher priority than keeping America safe, and I will utilize every tool at my disposal to make that happen.”
Trump’s team has been examining ways to restructure intelligence agencies as part of an effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency, but Coats’ nomination could ease fears that Trump would push for a significant overhaul.

Coats, 73, is a Capitol Hill veteran who served eight years in the House before moving to the Senate in 1989 to take Dan Quayle’s place when Quayle became President George H.W. Bush’s vice president. Coats stayed in the Senate until 1998, then left to become a lobbyist.

After serving as U.S. ambassador to Germany under President George W. Bush, Coats joined the international law firm of King & Spalding, helping lead the government affairs division and lobbying for pharmaceutical, defense and energy companies.

Coats, who earned $600,000 in his final 13 months at King & Spalding, downplayed his lobbying work when he returned to Indiana for a successful Senate comeback bid in 2010. He served one term and did not seek re-election last year.

Coats was a vocal critic of Russia and pushed the Obama administration to harshly punish Moscow for its annexation of Crimea in 2014. When the White House levied sanctions, the Kremlin responded by banning several lawmakers, including Coats, from traveling to Russia.

Trump received a briefing Friday from intelligence officials on the classified report about Russian interference in the 2016 election, and he later told The Associated Press that he “learned a lot” from the discussions. But he declined to say whether he accepted the officials’ assertion that Russia had intruded in the election on his behalf.

Coats earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Wheaton College, in Illinois before serving in the Army from 1966 to 1968. He later earned a law degree the University of Indiana in 1972.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intention to nominate former United States Senator Dan Coats to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.
 
Having served for years on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, including during the just-completed 114th Congress and previously on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Coats has a keen understanding of the national security threats currently facing our nation and the solutions required to address them.
 
“I’m very confident that Senator Dan Coats is the right choice to serve as Director of National Intelligence,” said President-elect Trump. “Dan has clearly demonstrated the deep subject matter expertise and sound judgment required to lead our intelligence community. If confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, he will provide unwavering leadership that the entire intelligence community can respect, and will spearhead my administration’s ceaseless vigilance against those who seek to do us harm.”
 
In the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, it became apparent that the United States’ 16 individual intelligence agencies were not effectively coordinating their efforts, leading to intelligence failures. As a result, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was installed as head of the U.S. Intelligence Community to facilitate the sharing of information, ultimately making it possible to form a more comprehensive threat assessment. The DNI is also responsible for delivering the President’s Daily Brief, which fuses intelligence from across various agencies to give the President the most up-to-date information on threats around the world, among other critical responsibilities.
 
As Director of National Intelligence, Sen. Coats will bring decades of experience and profound judgment to the supervision and coordination of America’s intelligence efforts. The safety of the American people and security of the American homeland will be his top priorities.
 
“It is an honor to be nominated as Director of National Intelligence,” said Sen. Coats. “A robust and responsible intelligence infrastructure is essential to our homeland security, and if confirmed I will ensure our national security decision-makers have every piece of information they need to protect the American people from the threats facing our nation.  There is no higher priority than keeping America safe, and I will utilize every tool at my disposal to make that happen.”
 
Dan Coats was born in Michigan and earned a B.A. in political science at Wheaton College in Illinois before serving in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. After his military service, Sen. Coats earned a J.D. from the University of Indiana in 1972 and subsequently worked in the private sector. From 1981 to 1989 he served in the U.S. House of Representatives and represented the state of Indiana for a total of 16 years, first from 1989-1999 and then again from 2011-2017.  From 2001-2005 Sen. Coats served as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, arriving three days before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Sen. Coats and his wife Marsha have three 

