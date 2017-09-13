President Trump prodded lawmakers Wednesday morning to “move fast” on tax cuts, on the heels of a meeting with bipartisan senators at the White House.

“The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress!” Trump tweeted.

Trump had dinner Tuesday with a group of Republican and Democratic senators to talk taxes. The push to overhaul the tax code is a top priority for Trump and Republicans after their effort on health care failed.

Trump has been pushing for changes to the tax code to cut corporate and individual rates and simplify the system, but has offered few specifics.

White House legislative director Marc Short said Tuesday that principles for the tax overhaul will be released “in a matter of days, not weeks.”

A statement from the White House on the dinner called the sit-down “highly productive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.