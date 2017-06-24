President Trump, in an interview set to air Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” criticized his predecessor for allegedly doing “nothing” about reports that Russia interfered in last year’s presidential campaign.

“I just heard today for the first time that (former President) Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it,” Trump said. “The CIA gave him information on Russia a long time before the election. … If he had the information, why didn’t he do something about it?”

Trump suggested the news media has unreported the story, while rigorous pursing allegations that his president team colluded with Russia during the 2016 race, in which Trump upset Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The wide-ranging interview followed Trump’s signing Friday of the VA Accountability Law and included such topics as Democrats’ so-called Trump Resistance Movement.

“I think it’s a terrible theme in terms of getting elected,” the president said. “And more importantly, I think it’s a terrible theme for the people of this country. Resist, obstruction. That’s not what they want.”

Trump, who made helping military veterans part of his July 2015 announcement that he’d seek the Republican presidential nomination, also said he “always felt the veterans weren’t given a fair shake.”

“They’ve gone through so much, and I’ve always felt they were never appreciated the way they should be appreciated,” the president said. “But you know who appreciates? The voters, and I’m not just talking about them as block, which is a big block. But I’m talking about the voters outside of the veterans.”