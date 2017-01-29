Trump reportedly could name Supreme Court pick as early as Monday

President Donald Trump could announce his nomination for the Supreme Court as early as Monday, a White House official told the Associated Press.

Word of the possible announcement came as the administration grappled with the fallout of Trump’s executive order halting the United States’ refugee program and suspending visas for citizens of seven predominently Muslim countries. As a candidate, Trump often used surprise announcements to shift attention away from negative coverage.

DOWN TO TWO: A LOOK AT WHO PRESIDENT TRUMP MIGHT TAP FOR THE SUPREME COURT

Trump himself had tweeted that he would make his selection public on Thursday.

On Friday, sources close to the selection process told Fox News that the president had narrowed his shorlist down to two federal appeals court judges: Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit and Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit.

The sources told Fox News that Trump has privately kept one person in mind for some time. The president has met with at least three candidates to replace the late Antonin Scalia, whose seat on the high court has been vacant since his death this past February.

“I have made my decision pretty much in my mind, yes,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a cable exclusive interview this past Thursday. “That’s subject to change at the last moment, but I think this will be a great choice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.