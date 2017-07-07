President Trump tweeted Friday morning that “everyone” in Hamburg, Germany was talking about the Democrats’ response to Russian election hacking ahead of his highly-anticipated meeting with Russian President Putin.

Trump tweeted ahead of his arrival at the group of 20 summit: “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!”

Podesta was the former chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Podesta did not run the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. intelligence agencies have blamed the hacking of the DNC as well as Podesta’s personal email account on the Russian government.

The Washington Times reported Wednesday that federal investigators have not been able to obtain the server in question. The only cybersecurity experts who’ve looked at the device is a private company from California called CrowdStrike.

Some members of Congress reportedly raised questions about why the DNC has never allowed investigators to look at the server, which is a key piece of evidence.

Podesta recently had a heated interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo about his involvement in a company that received $35 million from the Kremlin.

