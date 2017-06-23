President Trump, in an interview to be broadcast Friday morning on “Fox and Friends,” said it is “very bothersome” that the man investigating possible ties between his presidential campaign and Russia is good friends with fired FBI director James Comey.

Asked whether special counsel Robert Mueller should step down because of his friendship with Comey, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see.”

Comey was overseeing the investigation until Trump fired him last month out of frustration with the inquiry. Mueller and Comey worked together at the Justice Department in the Bush administration.

Fox News released excerpts late Thursday after interviewing the president at the White House.

The investigation has shadowed Trump from the outset, though he’s denied any ties to Russia or knowledge of any campaign coordination with Moscow.

The Trump administration and its allies are firing back at the torrent of leaks surrounding Mueller’s Russia probe, suggesting the anonymous sources tied to these reports cannot be trusted – while calling into question the Mueller team’s neutrality.

It’s unclear whether this and other leaks are coming from inside or outside the investigation — for instance, from associates of individuals who are the subject of scrutiny.

The president has voiced concerns on Twitter to decry “the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history.” He claimed it’s being “led by some very bad and conflicted people!”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich tweeted that Mueller is the tip “of the deep state spear aimed at destroying or at a minimum undermining and crippling the Trump presidency.”

Trump appeared to cast doubt on the assessment of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that blame Russia for election meddling, questioning Thursday why the Obama administration didn’t try to stop it.

“By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin.,” the president tweeted. “Why didn’t they stop them?”

