President-elect Donald Trump threatened Toyota Motor Corp. with a “big border tax” if the company builds a plant in Mexico instead of the U.S. In a tweet, Trump said Toyota is planning to build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build its Corolla cars for the U.S. market. “No way!,” Trump said. “Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.” Toyota’s shares were off about 0.4% after Trump’s tweet.

